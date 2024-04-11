GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Speak No Evil’ trailer: James McAvoy is unsettling in new psy-horror

A remake of the 2022 Danish psychological horror film, ‘Speak No Evil’ is backed by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions

April 11, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
James McAvoy in the trailer for ‘Speak No Evil’

James McAvoy in the trailer for ‘Speak No Evil’

James McAvoy dials up the creeps as an inscrutable family man tormenting his houseguests in the trailer for Speak No Evil.

A remake of the 2022 Danish psychological horror film, Speak No Evil features McAvoy alongside Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Scoot McNairy, Alix West and Dan Hough.

James McAvoy, Lucas Bravo, Aisling Franciosi and Almudena Amor to headline ‘Turn Up The Sun!’

“A family invited to spend a weekend in an idyllic country house, go from a dream vacation to a psychological nightmare,” reads a synopsis of Speak No Evil.

The remake is directed by James Watkins who has also adapted the screenplay. The film was reportedly shot in England. Watkins has previously helmed projects like Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, as well as an episode of Black Mirror.

Produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, Speak No Evil will arrive in US cinemas on September 13.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.