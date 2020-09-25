SPB no more: Film industry, leaders pay tribute

Legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. He was 74.

Popularly known as SPB, Balasubrahmanyam made his singing debut in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He has sung over 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

‘Paadum Nila’ (Singing Moon) as he was called by his fans had a lilting voice with the finest traces of great singers.

Heartbroken: Chiranjeevi

"Heartbroken!! RIP SP Balu garu," wrote Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, along with a post on Twitter.

Life is truly unpredictable: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared a picture from when he spoke to SPB at a virtual concert, and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family #RIPSPB (sic)."

President condoles

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of Balasubrahmanyam.

"In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu too tweeted. "Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill."

Our cultural world is a lot poorer: Modi

"With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also mourned his death. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary playback singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam. The music lovers will forever miss his euphonious voice. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and millions of fans," he tweeted.

His legacy will be remembered for seven generations to come: Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan, in an audio-visual message expressed his condolences over the death of veteran singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

In a one-minute video, Mr. Haasan praises Mr. Balasubrahmanyam and thanks him for sharing his voice with him. The video also features clips of both artistes sharing moments together.

"There are very few great artists who receive accolades and fame that fittingly celebrates their talent, during their lifetime. S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was one of them. I had the privilege of having been the image on screen, to several songs that he has sung. In several languages, he has been the voice of four generations of heroes. His legacy will be remembered for seven generations to come," Mr. Haasan said.