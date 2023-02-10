HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Spartacus’ sequel series in the works at Starz

The upcoming chapter will explore uncharted territory and new journeys of the original series' iconic characters

February 10, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Spartacus’

A still from ‘Spartacus’ | Photo Credit: HBO

Starz network is developing a Spartacus series with creator Steven S DeKnight on board as showrunner and executive producer.

According to Deadline, the upcoming chapter will explore uncharted territory and new journeys of the original series' iconic characters.

In the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army in the series finale, the new drama will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.

“It’s such an incredible honour to be invited to return to the world of 'Spartacus' and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at Starz and Lionsgate. Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story," DeKnight said in a statement.

Spartacus first premiered in 2010. Starring Andy Whitfield as the titular warrior, the show's season two came out in 2012.

In between the two seasons, DeKnight also created a prequel mini-series following the character Gannicus (Dustin Clare), the first champion of Capua.

"It has been over a decade since Spartacus delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz.

Related Topics

English cinema / television / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.