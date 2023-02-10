‘Spartacus’ sequel series in the works at Starz

February 10, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Starz network is developing a Spartacus series with creator Steven S DeKnight on board as showrunner and executive producer.

According to Deadline, the upcoming chapter will explore uncharted territory and new journeys of the original series' iconic characters.

In the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army in the series finale, the new drama will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.

“It’s such an incredible honour to be invited to return to the world of 'Spartacus' and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at Starz and Lionsgate. Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story," DeKnight said in a statement.

Spartacus first premiered in 2010. Starring Andy Whitfield as the titular warrior, the show's season two came out in 2012.

In between the two seasons, DeKnight also created a prequel mini-series following the character Gannicus (Dustin Clare), the first champion of Capua.

"It has been over a decade since Spartacus delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz.