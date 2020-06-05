‘Space Force’ review: Out of space and definitely out of our minds

A still from ‘Space Force’

Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s new Netflix show aims for the moon, but falls short and doesn’t even land on a star

Though wildly popular, an understatement if at all, The Office actually began on very shaky footing. The first six episodes of the first season stumbled about before finding a strong focus in its sophomore return to television. The same happened to Parks and Recreation. But those were different times, and audiences were slightly more forgiving before writing off shows. In 2020, a single misstep could cost an earnest effort its all.

After their spectacular partnership on The Office, creator Greg Daniels once again collaborates with comedy maven Steve Carell in Space Force. The ten-part Netflix series explores America’s aggressive need to dominate outer space before other countries. Ironically, the US actually has a real military faction, of the same name, with a logo that’s eerily reminiscent of Star Wars aesthetics. Hopefully, the real-life project won’t encounter half as many capers as Daniels’ and Carells’ show presents. Even if Space Force does poke fun at real situations.

It’s a tried-and-tested formula – The Office – to have hijinks and plenty of monkey business at the workplace with eccentric characters. Mark Naird (Carell) is tasked with heading Space Force, a new section of the armed forces that earns him a seat at the Chief of Staff’s table. His unyielding belief in his work often clashes with logic and even more so with the personal situation at home. A wife – Lisa Kudrow – is in prison, convicted of mysterious wrongdoings. A daughter – Diana Silvers – is perpetually battling teenage angst. At work, Naird is constantly at loggerheads with civil scientist Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich) and his team.

Space Force Director: Paul King, Tom Marshall, Diana Reid, David Rogers, Dees Rees

Cast: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang

Storyline: The military’s new faction, Space Force is a madcap workspace spearheaded by eccentric characters

Space Force has been highly anticipated, courtesy its cast and creator. But try as it might, and it does, the show keeps swinging and continuously missing. As if scrambling in any and every direction could result in some success. Yet, it doesn’t stick around long enough for its audience to settle comfortably. The show is funny, but can’t quite elicit enough laughs. Its ridiculous situations are whimsical enough, but never pushing the boundaries that Daniels and Carell are known for. Resolutions arrive too early and with little inconvenience. At the centre of the chaos is Naird with all his quirks – breaking in to song to relieve stress – who oscillates between uptight military man and embarrassingly stupid ignoramus.

The jokes are aplenty, flying left, right and centre. Characters are equally equipped with humour. A could-be Russian spy continues to infiltrate Space Force, notebook in hand waiting to capture spilled secrets. The show also jabs Trump a lot, poking fun at his Twitter obsession. But the comedy is never cohesive. Its efficacy spurts and fits in fragments, in spite of a steady onslaught.

The show could find a stronger ground to stand on in season two. But by then – since it won’t be available for at least a year – the damage will only embed itself deeper. Space Force tried, but valiantly failed.

Space Force is currently streaming on Netflix