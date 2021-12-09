Sowcar Janaki turns 90

The veteran actor who celebrates her 90th birthday on December 12, will soon be seen in a Nandini Reddy directorial ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’

In September this year, Sowcar Janaki returned to Chennai from a solo trip to Coonoor and informed her family she had a surprise for them: that she was back from a shooting stint!

Janaki, who turns 90 this December 12, is well known in her family for being independent. “Of course, she assured us that she was well taken care of on set,” laughs the actor’s elder daughter Yagna Prabha, amid preparations for a get-together to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

The actor was shooting with director Nandini Reddy in Coonoor; she plays actor Rajendra Prasad’s aunt in his upcoming project titled Anni Manchi Sakunamule. “I was hesitant initially but the makers insisted I play the role and I was touched. I left my fate in God’s hands and took the chance,” says Janaki, adding, “It’s nice to be on the set. It feels gratifying.”

Reveals Nandini Reddy, “The role required an independent, individualistic and strong matriarchal personality whose words have an impact on the family, and we could not think anyone beyond Janaki amma. Though she was reluctant initially, she agreed after becoming fully vaccinated.” In order to make the veteran actor comfortable, Nandini shot only two hours in a day, ensuring there were breaks in between takes.

Janaki made her debut in the LV Prasad-directed Telugu film Shavukaru in 1950, which got her the moniker ‘Sowcar’. Apart from playing lead roles in her 70-year career, Janaki has portrayed multiple character roles and is well-known for her light-hearted role in Thillu Mullu co-starring Rajinikanth, with whom she shares her birthday. She was last seen in Tamil films like Thambi (2019) and Biskoth (2020).