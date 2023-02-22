ADVERTISEMENT

‘South Side’ cancelled after 3 seasons

February 22, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Washington

HBO Max cancelled ‘South Side’ after three seasons and thanked the cast and crew for their contribution

ANI

A still from ‘South Side’ | Photo Credit: HBO Max

South Side has been cancelled by HBO Max after three seasons. Variety, a U.S.-based media house, confirmed the news.

The comedic sitcom starred Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young), best friends who have recently graduated from community college and are eager to take over the world but must first work at a rent-to-own furniture company.

The series was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Bashir Salahuddin, Riddle, Michael Blieden, Jax Media's Tony Hernandez, and MTV's Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan, and Tara Power served as executive producers.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created,” an HBO Max spokesperson told Variety, confirming that the series would not be moving forward.

“We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios.” “For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humour,” the statement added. ”The result was a wholly unique, ambitious and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

According to Variety, the series was shot on location in Englewood, a neighbourhood on Chicago’s South Side, and had a linked cast and crew. South Side was co-created by Salahuddin and his brother, Bashir Salahuddin, who also portrayed police officer Goodnight, as well as Diallo Riddle, who played alderman Allen Gayle. Chandra Russell, Bashir Salahuddin’s wife, played Goodnight’s colleague, officer Turner, while Zuri Salahuddin played Stacy, a Rent-T-Own employee. Quincy Young, Young’s twin brother, played Quincy, the manager of Rent-T-Own.

Among others who appeared in the show were Lil Rel Howery, Langston Kerman, Nefetari Spencer, and Rashawn Nadine Scott. South Side also featured a number of notable Chicagoans as guest stars, including Kel Mitchell, Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Deon Cole.

CONNECT WITH US