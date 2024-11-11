 />
South Korean-American actor Don Lee sparks speculation over ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’ involvement

The buzz surrounding his post even caused a temporary block on his Instagram account due to a surge in user engagement

Updated - November 11, 2024 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Don Lee

Don Lee | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

South Korean-American actor Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok, recently sparked speculation over his involvement in the upcoming Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam after sharing a poster of the film on his Instagram story. Known for his roles in Train to Busan, The Outlaws, and Eternals, Lee has a substantial fan base in India, and his potential appearance in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar 2 has stirred excitement among fans.

The post quickly gained traction online, with fans eagerly discussing the possibility of Lee joining Prabhas in the highly anticipated sequel to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which was released in 2023. The buzz surrounding his post even caused a temporary block on his Instagram account due to a surge in user engagement.

A screengrab of Don Lee’s Instagram Story

Salaar: Part 2, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, continues the story set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar. The film focuses on the complex relationship between Salaar (played by Prabhas) and Vardha Raja (Prithviraj Sukumaran). The first installment grossed over Rs 617 crore globally, and expectations for the sequel are high.

While Lee has yet to confirm any involvement, his association with Salaar would mark a significant crossover.

The film is set for a global release in 2026.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:54 am IST

