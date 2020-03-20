South Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

South Korean-American actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim has become the latest Hollywood star to test positive for the coronavirus.

“My experience fighting the coronavirus: Hi everyone, yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy,” he posted on Instagram.

The actor, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Lost and Hawaii Five-0, took to Instagram to post a video message, advising everyone to take the pandemic seriously.

Daniel said, “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is.”

He went on, adding, “And if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones. So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face, and of course, wash your hands.”

Kim was shooting on the NBC series New Amsterdam, when he was diagnosed. He joins other celebrities like Idris Elba and Game of Thrones actors Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju who also announced that they were infected with COVD-19.