South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passes away at 39

Published - November 12, 2024 05:52 pm IST

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, known for his roles in popular K-Dramas, passed away at 39 in Seoul

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Song Jae Rim. | Photo Credit: song.jaerim/Instagram

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passed away on November 12, 2024. He was 39 years. The actor was found dead in Seoul and the cause of his death is yet to be known.

Reports say Song Jae Rim was found dead in his apartment in Seongdong district, Seoul. According to multiple reports, a two-page letter was found at his residence. The funeral of Song Jae Rim is set to take place on November 14, 2024.

After making his debut with the 2009 movie Actresses, Song Jae Rim became popular after his performance in The Moon Embracing the Sun. In the show, he plays a loyal bodyguard.

His other noted works are Two Weeks (2013), Unkind Ladies (2015), Secret Mother (2018), I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), Cafe Minamdang (2022)andmore recently, My Military Valentine (2024).

Song Jae Rim shared the screen with Kim so-en in the fourth season of We Got Married. His upcoming projects are I’ll Become Rich and Death Business.

