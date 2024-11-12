South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passed away on November 12, 2024. He was 39 years. The actor was found dead in Seoul and the cause of his death is yet to be known.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports say Song Jae Rim was found dead in his apartment in Seongdong district, Seoul. According to multiple reports, a two-page letter was found at his residence. The funeral of Song Jae Rim is set to take place on November 14, 2024.

After making his debut with the 2009 movie Actresses, Song Jae Rim became popular after his performance in The Moon Embracing the Sun. In the show, he plays a loyal bodyguard.

ADVERTISEMENT

His other noted works are Two Weeks (2013), Unkind Ladies (2015), Secret Mother (2018), I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), Cafe Minamdang (2022)andmore recently, My Military Valentine (2024).

ALSO READ:From Seoul to Busan, you can now hop on a K-Drama tour to explore South Korea

Song Jae Rim shared the screen with Kim so-en in the fourth season of We Got Married. His upcoming projects are I’ll Become Rich and Death Business.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.