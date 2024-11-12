 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passes away at 39

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, known for his roles in popular K-Dramas, passed away at 39 in Seoul

Published - November 12, 2024 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Song Jae Rim.

Actor Song Jae Rim. | Photo Credit: song.jaerim/Instagram

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passed away on November 12, 2024. He was 39 years. The actor was found dead in Seoul and the cause of his death is yet to be known.

Screen Share | K-Dramas that offer a break from the chaos

Reports say Song Jae Rim was found dead in his apartment in Seongdong district, Seoul. According to multiple reports, a two-page letter was found at his residence. The funeral of Song Jae Rim is set to take place on November 14, 2024.

After making his debut with the 2009 movie Actresses, Song Jae Rim became popular after his performance in The Moon Embracing the Sun. In the show, he plays a loyal bodyguard.

His other noted works are Two Weeks (2013), Unkind Ladies (2015), Secret Mother (2018), I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), Cafe Minamdang (2022)andmore recently, My Military Valentine (2024).

ALSO READ:From Seoul to Busan, you can now hop on a K-Drama tour to explore South Korea

Song Jae Rim shared the screen with Kim so-en in the fourth season of We Got Married. His upcoming projects are I’ll Become Rich and Death Business.

Published - November 12, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Related Topics

World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.