South Asia Women Film Festival begins in Patna on Thursday

February 02, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The South Asia Women Film Festival, in which women-centric films will be screened, begins in Patna on Thursday.

The film festival, which will continue till February 9, will be inaugurated by Bihar's Art and Culture Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai.

Apart from Indian movies, several films from Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be screened during the festival. Filmmakers from these neighbouring countries are also expected to attend the festival.

Popular movies to be screened during the festival include 'Sita Ke Badalte Roop' (the changing form of Sita), 'Face Cover’, 'The City That Spoke to Me', 'Before You Were My Mother', 'Flames of a Continuous Field of Time’ and ‘Decoding Gender’.

The festival is being organised by the Bihar State Film Development and Finance Corporation Limited (BSFDFC) in association with Film Southasia.

“Several documentaries and feature films will be screened during the festival through which audience will be able to experience the culture, heritage, art and stories of various countries,” Rai said.

The Bihar government is coming up with a new film policy under which incentives and subsidies will be offered to filmmakers to produce films in the state, he said, adding a single-window clearance system will soon be launched to accord mandatory clearances and permissions to the filmmakers.