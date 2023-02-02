ADVERTISEMENT

South Asia Women Film Festival begins in Patna on Thursday

February 02, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Apart from Indian movies, several films from Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be screened during the festival

PTI

The South Asia Women Film Festival, in which women-centric films will be screened, begins in Patna on Thursday.

The film festival, which will continue till February 9, will be inaugurated by Bihar's Art and Culture Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai.

Apart from Indian movies, several films from Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be screened during the festival. Filmmakers from these neighbouring countries are also expected to attend the festival.

Popular movies to be screened during the festival include 'Sita Ke Badalte Roop' (the changing form of Sita), 'Face Cover’, 'The City That Spoke to Me', 'Before You Were My Mother', 'Flames of a Continuous Field of Time’ and ‘Decoding Gender’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The festival is being organised by the Bihar State Film Development and Finance Corporation Limited (BSFDFC) in association with Film Southasia.

“Several documentaries and feature films will be screened during the festival through which audience will be able to experience the culture, heritage, art and stories of various countries,” Rai said.

The Bihar government is coming up with a new film policy under which incentives and subsidies will be offered to filmmakers to produce films in the state, he said, adding a single-window clearance system will soon be launched to accord mandatory clearances and permissions to the filmmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US