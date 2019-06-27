SOUND KNOWLEDGE

Creative people can gain theoretical knowledge with a college degree but it’s the sensitivity and sensibility in their work that transports them to greater heights. Audiences are noticing the nuances in sound, thanks to directors who respect their intelligence and aided by the vastly improved acoustics in multiplexes. I remember Mani Ratnam taking hours before he okayed the sound of a wooden log meeting the human body in a fight sequence during the post-production of ‘Agni Nachathiram’. Today specialists like Kunal Rajan blend technology and time-tested techniques to make the tiniest of sounds as authentic as possible. Kunal’s last Indian film was ‘Petta’ but the person who shone the spotlight on him was Kamal after his work in ‘Vishwaroopam’. Kunal is busy in Los Angeles working on independent films and is excited about an Indie film he’s offered next.

You are referred to as a sound designer and a sound editor. What is the nature of your job?

I’m called a sound designer in India. Here in the US it is sound supervising editor. It just means head of the sound department. A filmmaker comes to me with a vision. We watch it together and we talk about what he/she has in mind. I give them my input which sets up a discussion. It’s a sound designer’s job to put together the right team to make the director’s vision come true.

Are you the person who adds sounds not recorded at the shooting spot?

Everything yes. Every sound you hear in a film has been added by the sound designer post production. Especially in Indian movies where even the dialogues are not recorded live but dubbed later. Whether it’s the sound of someone walking or the sound of a dinosaur screaming everything is added.

At what stage do they bring the film to you?

After shooting and editing when a rough cut is ready that’s when the sound team gets involved. There are very few directors who involve the sound department right from the script stage but whenever that happens it helps the film majorly. I hope more directors do that. Imagine they’re shooting a horror film and intend to build tension with sound. I may suggest a shot of a window pane hitting a wall. If we establish that in one shot we can use that sound to build tension throughout the movie.

This is just an off the cuff example. Sound design is enhancing the storytelling more effectively. It definitely helps to collaborate from the beginning.

Are you wary of the music director who can drown your hard work?

I’ve been lucky to work with amazing composers. When I work on independent films here in the US I’ve encountered some difficult composers who want to have their music really loud. End of the day it’s the director’s vision.

He can take a call about which is more important. I’ve not worked with too many people who want their work to be louder.

There may be some scenes which require the music to elevate it. That’s understandable.

Yours is a crucial job but not prominent like a cinematographer or editor.

If you didn’t notice the sound in the movie then I’ve done my job well goes a popular saying here. I’m supposed to be invisible. No particular department should stand out in a film. You just have to take the story forward as well as you can.

Most people didn’t know about you till Kamal was all praise.

I’ve been lucky to work with someone like him. He gives so much importance to sound. There’s a war sequence in ‘Vishwaroopam’ with various sounds like helicopters, cobras and black hawks and different kinds of guns going ablaze. He wanted each and every weapon and chopper to sound authentic. I assembled a team here in LA which had the best of the best, people who’d worked on ‘Saving Private Ryan’. He had a great time with the team and has been working here ever since. I should thank him.

You work in LA. Doesn’t that make you elusive to most Indian filmmakers? It gives the perception that you are expensive.

That’s fine because my main aim is not Indian films. It’s American films. I also understand because it is expensive.

They get a level of sophistication here because of the crew involved and the team I have. Not everybody can afford it so I can’t depend on Indian films for a living but whenever I get a chance its great fun.

The ultimate dream come true for a music composer or a sound designer is a silent movie. Which I did. ‘Mercury’ was a dream project. It’s one of my best works till date. For a very long time ‘Viswaroopam’ was my best effort but now it’s ‘Mercury’. I had so much fun working on it and like you said it’s any sound designer’s dream come true.

You work so hard on the sound and get an expert to balance it but are our theatres equipped to reflect what you had intended?

Well some theatres are great and some are absolutely awful. Most cinematographers and colourists too suffer when the projection and sound are below par. It’s frustrating after months of hard work to make the experience great for the public. It defeats the purpose.

Is it like watching a blu-ray disc on an ordinary TV sometimes?

That’s a great example. It’s like watching a blu-ray disc on an old TV with bad colour and just the TV speakers. That’s what it is.

You have spoken about the difference in sensibility to sound between audiences here and in the West.

Yes, but that line is getting blurred slowly, day by day. I’m sure people can feel it with content getting more global. The difference in sensibilities is narrowing. There are the ‘masala’ films catering the ‘B’ and ‘C’ centre audiences. There’s also the recent ‘Game Over’ which had amazing sound design. It was as good as any American film.

I guess you’re working at the right time with the superior sound systems at multiplexes and cinema no longer being considered just a visual but an aural experience.

I agree. My first Tamil film was ‘Achamundu Achamundu’ and the difference in theatres between the time that was released and my latest effort ‘Petta’ is noticeable. The complaints are far lesser about the balance in sound. Not all theatres are in great shape though and that’s something I want to help correct. We could try and bring a standard in sound and make sure it’s calibrated properly and played at the right volume. I would love to do something about that so that people can experience what was intended.

