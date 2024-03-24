Soubin Shahir reunites with ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ maker for his next

March 24, 2024 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

Zakariya said that the film will be, “another visually captivating experience that will touch your soul”

Actor Soubin Shahir, who is currently in the limelight for his stellar turn in Chidambaram’s Manjummel Boys, is all set to reunite with his Sudani From Nigeria director Zakariya Mohammed for his next. Sharing his excitement on social media, Zakariya said that the film will be, “another visually captivating experience that will touch your soul.” ALSO READ A star called Soubin Shahir

Other details regarding the film are unknown at the moment.

2018’s Malayalam comedy-drama sports film Sudani From Nigeriawas Zakariya’s debut film. Starring Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson, the film told the story of a Nigerian football player who joins a club in Malappuram for the sevens football match.

The movie won five awards at the 2018 Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, Best Debut Director, Best Actor (Soubin), and Best Character Actor (female) (Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa). At the 2018 National Film Awards, besides the award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, Savithri Sreedharan received a Special Mention for her performance in the film.

Notably, Zakariya’s second directorial, Halal Love Story, featured Soubin in a cameo appearance.

Soubin is currently basking in the success of the blockbuster survival thriller Manjummel Boys. The film, based on a real-life story, recently became the first Malayalam film to collect ₹200 crore at the box office across the world. The film tells the story of a vacation to Kodaikanal that became a nightmare for a group of friends from Kerala when one of them unexpectedly fell into a deep pit in the Guna Caves, a location that got the name after Kamal Haasan’s 1991 film Gunaa was shot there.