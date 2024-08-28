Soubin Shahir boards the cast of Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Malayalam actor-director Soubin Shahir has joined the cast of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinkanth’s upcoming feature, Coolie.

After Kannada star Upendra, Soubin is the latest name to board the film’s cast. The Manjummel Boys actor will portray a character named Dayal in Coolie.

Sharing the character poster on X, Lokesh wrote, “Kicked to have #SoubinShahir sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Dayal Welcome on board sir.”

In the high-contrast, largely monochromatic poster, a bare-chested Soubin is seen smoking a cigarette and handling a gold watch. The motif of a watch face also adorns the poster.

Actors like Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Mahendra are also said to be part of Coolie. The film, Rajinikanth’s 171st, went on floors in July.

Coolie features Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh (who composed the music for Rajini’s Jailer) and stunt directors Anbariv (who are currently working with Rajini in Vettaiyan). Sathyaraj last shared screen space with Rajini in Mr Bharath in 1986

Lokesh had earlier confirmed that Coolie will not be part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel.