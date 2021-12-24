Malayalam director Lal Jose is back with a family drama

Soubin Shahir and Mamta Mohandas come together for the first time in ‘Meow’

Lal Jose doesn’t hold back when he reveals the plotline of his latest film Meow, which hits screens on December 24. It is refreshingly different from most other filmmakers today, afraid of giving away too much. He is as frank about why the team chose a theatre release, “OTT platforms prefer a particular kind of film, actors and pay accordingly, we didn’t think we meet the criteria… frankly, for these reasons we didn’t pursue that course of action,” he confesses.

Meow has been written by Dr Iqbal Kuttipuram, his collaborator on three films - Arabikadha, Diamond Necklace, and Vikramadithyan. Like Arabikadha and Diamond Necklace, this film too is located in West Asia. “Iqbal is based there, so his stories are also located there. These are people he meets during the course of his practice as a homoeopath. He is empathetic and they end up telling him about their lives, these are lives he has seen closely,” says Jose. The kernel of the films lies in these real-life stories.

The film is a ‘family drama’, a genre of cinema not seen much in Malayalam.

Soubin Shahir and Mamta Mohandas headline the cast, which has, among others, Salim Kumar and Harisree Yousuf. “The story is about Soubin’s character, his life in Raas Al Khaima, West Asia. He is from Aluva, but he has lived there for 18 years and has been through a lot in life, which includes meeting with an accident, losing his job, and having his wedding called off. He later marries Sulaikha [Mamta] and the story evolves from there,” says the director. The film is about how he changes and how those around him perceive the change.

Lal Jose with Mamta Mohandas and Soubin Shahir | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This is the first time Lal Jose has worked with either Soubin or Mamta.

“I was extremely impressed by Soubin’s work in Kumbalangi Nights - it was outstanding. I want my actors to go with my story. Soubin is a perfect choice as Dasthakeer, he effortlessly shows the change the character undergoes over 18 years. In Soubin’s hands, it seems natural. I have not worked with Mamta before because my earlier films did not need somebody who is as beautiful. But this story needs it…to show the dynamics of the marriage, their relationship and their life with their three kids.” Salim Kumar and Harisree Yusuf also appear in prominent roles; music is by Justin Varghese and lyrics by Suhail Koya.

Contrary to the film stereotype, Soubin’s character is not suspicious of his wife nor does he treat her differently because she is good looking. “Then what would be the difference [the film] from the others?”

The film was shot in Ras Al Khaima, just before the second wave of COVID-19 hit West Asia. “We filmed in a rural area, near the border between Ras Al Khaima and Oman. So it was comparatively relaxed there. However, we got out in the nick of time otherwise we would have been stuck there.”

Lal Jose has fond memories of the shoot and the UAE national who facilitated the shoot. “We wanted him to watch the film, but unfortunately, he just succumbed to cancer. That is one dark shadow over the happiness of our film releasing.”

It has been two years since one of his films hit a theatre [41, 2019], “I am curious about the reception [to the film], and how people will take to the film,” he reveals.