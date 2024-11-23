‘Sorgavaasal’ trailer: RJ Balaji’s film promises an intense prison drama

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil film, Sorgavaasal, starring RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan, and Natty, was released by the makers on Saturday (November 23, 2024). Written and directed by Sidharth Vishwanath, the film is set to release in theatres on November 29, 2024..

The film hints at an intense drama centred around a group of criminals operating from behind the bars. R J Balaji’s character seems to be caught in the prison syndicate.

Sorgavaasal also features Karunaas, Saniya Iyappan, Sharaf-U-Dheen, Hakkim Shah, Balaji Sakthivel, Anthonythasan, Ravi Raghavendra, and Samuel Robinson.

With music scored by Christo Xavier, the film has cinematography by Prince Anderson and editing by Selva RK .Sorgavaasal is produced by Swipe Right Studios.

