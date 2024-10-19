‘Sorgavaasal’: First look of RJ Balaji from debutant Sidharth Vishwanath’s film out

The makers of Sorgavaasal have released the first look of actor-director RJ Balaji from the movie. The Tamil movie is directed by debutant Sidharth Vishwanath.

The first-look shows RJ Balaji as a character inside the Chennai jail. He is seen holding a slate that reveals his number for identification inside the prison.

Going by the poster, it appears the film is set in the late 90s. Netflix has bought the post-theatrical rights of the movie. “No door can stop this jailbreak. RJ Balaji will break down heaven’s doors to come to you,” Netflix had written in its official description.

Ashwin Ravichandran, Sidharth Vishwanath and Tamizh Prabha have written the movie. Director Sidharth Vishwanath was an assistant director to filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Christo Xavier is the music composer while Prince Anderson is the cinematographer. Selva RK is the editor.

