GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sorgavaasal’: First look of RJ Balaji from debutant Sidharth Vishwanath’s film out

Directed by debutant Sidharth Vishwanath, ‘Sorgavaasal’ stars RJ Balaji in the lead role. Netflix has bought the post-theatrical rights of the Tamil movie

Published - October 19, 2024 01:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
RJ Balaji in ‘Sorgavaasal’.

RJ Balaji in ‘Sorgavaasal’. | Photo Credit: @SwipeRight_SRS/X

The makers of Sorgavaasal have released the first look of actor-director RJ Balaji from the movie. The Tamil movie is directed by debutant Sidharth Vishwanath.

‘Suriya 45’: RJ Balaji to helm Suriya’s next; AR Rahman on board

The first-look shows RJ Balaji as a character inside the Chennai jail. He is seen holding a slate that reveals his number for identification inside the prison.

Going by the poster, it appears the film is set in the late 90s. Netflix has bought the post-theatrical rights of the movie. “No door can stop this jailbreak. RJ Balaji will break down heaven’s doors to come to you,” Netflix had written in its official description.

ALSO READ:‘Singapore Saloon’ movie review: RJ Balaji’s partly funny drama suffers from identity crisis

Ashwin Ravichandran, Sidharth Vishwanath and Tamizh Prabha have written the movie. Director Sidharth Vishwanath was an assistant director to filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Christo Xavier is the music composer while Prince Anderson is the cinematographer. Selva RK is the editor.

Published - October 19, 2024 01:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.