Sophie Turner in talks to star as Lara Croft in Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ series

Updated - November 15, 2024 11:34 am IST

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for ‘Fleabag’ and her work on ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, is the writer and executive producer of the highly anticipated adaptation, which received a series order earlier this year

The Hindu Bureau

Sophie Turner in a scene from ‘Dark Phoenix’ | Photo Credit: Doane Gregory

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is reportedly in final discussions to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics’ new Tomb Raider series, set to premiere on Prime Video. The series, based on the legendary adventure video game, will see Turner stepping into a role previously portrayed on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft’ teaser: Hayley Atwell brings the legendary archaeologist to life

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for Fleabag and her work on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is the writer and executive producer of the highly anticipated adaptation, which received a series order earlier this year. Waller-Bridge, an avid Tomb Raider fan, expressed her excitement for the project, describing Lara Croft as a character that has been deeply influential in her own life.

Casting for the role has been competitive, with British actresses such as Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) among those who tested. Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) was also considered, making her the only American actress on the shortlist.

‘GoT’ stars Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for gothic horror film

If Turner secures the role, it will be her latest high-profile television project following her breakout as Sansa Stark and her recent roles in The Staircase and Do Revenge. Amazon is making a major investment in the Tomb Raider franchise, planning a multi-platform expansion that includes a film and a new video game, all connected through a shared storyline.

