 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sophie Turner in talks to star as Lara Croft in Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for ‘Fleabag’ and her work on ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, is the writer and executive producer of the highly anticipated adaptation, which received a series order earlier this year

Updated - November 15, 2024 11:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sophie Turner in a scene from ‘Dark Phoenix’

Sophie Turner in a scene from ‘Dark Phoenix’ | Photo Credit: Doane Gregory

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is reportedly in final discussions to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics’ new Tomb Raider series, set to premiere on Prime Video. The series, based on the legendary adventure video game, will see Turner stepping into a role previously portrayed on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft’ teaser: Hayley Atwell brings the legendary archaeologist to life

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for Fleabag and her work on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is the writer and executive producer of the highly anticipated adaptation, which received a series order earlier this year. Waller-Bridge, an avid Tomb Raider fan, expressed her excitement for the project, describing Lara Croft as a character that has been deeply influential in her own life.

Casting for the role has been competitive, with British actresses such as Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) among those who tested. Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) was also considered, making her the only American actress on the shortlist.

‘GoT’ stars Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for gothic horror film

If Turner secures the role, it will be her latest high-profile television project following her breakout as Sansa Stark and her recent roles in The Staircase and Do Revenge. Amazon is making a major investment in the Tomb Raider franchise, planning a multi-platform expansion that includes a film and a new video game, all connected through a shared storyline.

Published - November 15, 2024 11:23 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.