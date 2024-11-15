Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is reportedly in final discussions to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics’ new Tomb Raider series, set to premiere on Prime Video. The series, based on the legendary adventure video game, will see Turner stepping into a role previously portrayed on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for Fleabag and her work on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is the writer and executive producer of the highly anticipated adaptation, which received a series order earlier this year. Waller-Bridge, an avid Tomb Raider fan, expressed her excitement for the project, describing Lara Croft as a character that has been deeply influential in her own life.

Casting for the role has been competitive, with British actresses such as Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) among those who tested. Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) was also considered, making her the only American actress on the shortlist.

If Turner secures the role, it will be her latest high-profile television project following her breakout as Sansa Stark and her recent roles in The Staircase and Do Revenge. Amazon is making a major investment in the Tomb Raider franchise, planning a multi-platform expansion that includes a film and a new video game, all connected through a shared storyline.