Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform at BAFTA Film Awards

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is all set to showcase her singing skills at the upcoming edition of the BAFTA Awards. As per Variety, the British Academy announced that Sophie will perform her hit Murder on the Dancefloor at the ceremony, marking the latest stage in a triumphant comeback for the track, first released in December 2001.

The track, which was released almost 20 years ago, found renewed attention on social media. It was recently featured in Emerald Fennell's BAFTA-nominated film Saltburn. So the latest edition of BAFTA is truly going to usher in a wave of nostalgia among fans.

The Saltburn effect has seen the disco romp become something of a viral sensation, amassing hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos and storming back up international charts. Just a few weeks after Emerald Fennell's dark comedy landed on Amazon, Sophie made her first-ever Billboard Hot 100 appearance with Murder bowing at No. 98 and continuing to rise since then, the publication reported.

The BAFTA ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant. The nominations were announced earlier this month. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led nominations, securing 13 nods. Yorgos Lanthimos' black-comedy science fantasy Poor Things also grabbed the top spot in the list as it earned 11 nods.

Oppenheimer is competing for British Academy honours in categories such as best film, director (for Nolan), adapted screenplay, as well as for best leading actor (Cillian Murphy), best-supporting actress (Emily Blunt) and best-supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), among others. Poor Things is nominated for such honors as Best Film, outstanding British Film (for Lanthimos and others), Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as Best Leading Actress (Emma Stone).

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, fell short. It secured nomination in only five categories. Saltburn is nominated for five awards, including Keoghan for Leading Man. The ceremony will take place on February 18.

