Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan to reunite for ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel

Netflix is all set to develop a sequel series to One Tree Hill with Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush returning to reprise the roles from the series.

The duo will also serve as executive producers alongside their former co-star Danneel Ackles. The sequel will also be backed by Warner Bros. Television, which produced One Tree Hill. Firefly Lane-fame Becky Hartman Edwards is writing the follow up series.

In addition to Bush, Burton Morgan and Ackles, One Tree Hill’s cast featured James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, Lee Norris and Antwon Tanner. The show which aired for nine seasons also starred Jackson Brundage, Lisa Goldstein, Austin Nichols, Robert Buckley, Shantel VanSanten and Jana Kramer later in its run.

The series follows the lives of a group of high schoolers in a fictional North Carolina town. The sequel will also feature Edwards as an executive producer along with Bush, Burton Morgan, Danneel Ackles and her husband, Jensen Ackles while Emily Moss Wilson serves as producer.

