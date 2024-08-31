ADVERTISEMENT

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan to reunite for ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel

Published - August 31, 2024 04:36 pm IST

The duo will also serve as executive producers alongside their former co-star Danneel Ackles

The Hindu Bureau

Hilarie Burton Morgan with the cast members of ‘One Tree Hill’  | Photo Credit: @hilarieburton/Instagram

Netflix is all set to develop a sequel series to One Tree Hill with Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush returning to reprise the roles from the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

New-age comedy

The duo will also serve as executive producers alongside their former co-star Danneel Ackles. The sequel will also be backed by Warner Bros. Television, which produced One Tree Hill. Firefly Lane-fame Becky Hartman Edwards is writing the follow up series.

In addition to Bush, Burton Morgan and Ackles, One Tree Hill’s cast featured James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, Lee Norris and Antwon Tanner. The show which aired for nine seasons also starred Jackson Brundage, Lisa Goldstein, Austin Nichols, Robert Buckley, Shantel VanSanten and Jana Kramer later in its run.

Doctor charged in ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry’s death expected to plead guilty

The series follows the lives of a group of high schoolers in a fictional North Carolina town. The sequel will also feature Edwards as an executive producer along with Bush, Burton Morgan, Danneel Ackles and her husband, Jensen Ackles while Emily Moss Wilson serves as producer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US