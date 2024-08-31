GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan to reunite for ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel

The duo will also serve as executive producers alongside their former co-star Danneel Ackles

Published - August 31, 2024 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hilarie Burton Morgan with the cast members of ‘One Tree Hill’ 

Hilarie Burton Morgan with the cast members of ‘One Tree Hill’  | Photo Credit: @hilarieburton/Instagram

Netflix is all set to develop a sequel series to One Tree Hill with Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush returning to reprise the roles from the series.

New-age comedy

The duo will also serve as executive producers alongside their former co-star Danneel Ackles. The sequel will also be backed by Warner Bros. Television, which produced One Tree Hill. Firefly Lane-fame Becky Hartman Edwards is writing the follow up series.

In addition to Bush, Burton Morgan and Ackles, One Tree Hill’s cast featured James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, Lee Norris and Antwon Tanner. The show which aired for nine seasons also starred Jackson Brundage, Lisa Goldstein, Austin Nichols, Robert Buckley, Shantel VanSanten and Jana Kramer later in its run.

Doctor charged in ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry’s death expected to plead guilty

The series follows the lives of a group of high schoolers in a fictional North Carolina town. The sequel will also feature Edwards as an executive producer along with Bush, Burton Morgan, Danneel Ackles and her husband, Jensen Ackles while Emily Moss Wilson serves as producer.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.