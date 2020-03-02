‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer: Akshay Kumar is all guns blazing in Rohit Shetty’s latest ‘Cop Universe’ film

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’

02 March 2020 13:22 IST

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, and is expected to release on March 24

The trailer of Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been released. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise's previous films.

The movie traces the story of a super cop, who is Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorism warrior, taking on foes across the city, while also trying to protect his family and the people around him. Some scenes in the trailer also indicate Akshay Kumar’s character speaking against discrimination of Muslims in India, in what seems to be a commercial masala outing with subtle messaging.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Sajid-Farhad, and is the fourth in the series of cop movies Shetty has made: Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

At the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar rode a superbike to arrive at the event, posting on Twitter, “Veer Sooryavanshi ditched the helicopter for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic for the #SooryavanshiTrailer launch today.”

The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty.

Akshay Kumar’s character earlier made a cameo in Simmba to introduce the Sooryavanshi film, which has a release date of March 24.