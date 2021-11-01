‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ top list of most-anticipated Indian movies in November

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ and Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kurup’ also feature on the list, released by IMDb

From Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to Suriya’s Jai Bhim and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup, November is set to witness some truly big-name releases, as Deepavali arrives across the country.

Among the Indian movies set to release in theaters or streaming platforms during November 2021, 15 titles were consistently most popular during a set pre-release window determined by the actual page views of IMDb fans in India, based on data from October 25, 2021.

This exclusive and definitive data is derived from IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.

Here is a list of the most anticipated titles, according to IMDb, with Sooryavanshi and Jai Bhim leading the charts.

1. Sooryavanshi - 5th November 2021

Sooryavanshi is part of Rohit Shetty’s cop-based film universe, and traces the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India.

2. Jai Bhim – 2nd November 2021

A socially-conscious and politically-relevant movie, Jai Bhim is a story of a lawyer who fights for the land rights of tribal people.

3. Antim: The Final Truth – 26th November 2021

Starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, the action-packed movie is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

4. Kurup - 12th November 2021

Kurup is an upcoming Malayalam crime-thriller, written by KS Aravind, Jithin K Jose and Daniell Sayooj Nair, and based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup.

5. Satyameva Jayate 2 - 25th November 2021

Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. From police to politicians and from industrialists to the common man, the film will explore corruption in all spheres.

6. Annaatthe – 4th November 2021

Annaatthe is an upcoming Tamil action-drama film, directed by Siva and starring Rajinikanth. It is based on the relationship shared between a brother and his sister.

7. Dhamaka - 19th November 2021

Dhamaka is a Hindi action-thriller film, directed by Ram Madhvani and starring Kartik Aryan. When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

8. Meenakshi Sundareshwar - 5th November 2021

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups and hilarity that arise from their long-distance marriage.

9. Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 19th November 2021

Bunty and Babli are forced out of retirement after a spate of robberies, with their trademark signage appearing across India.

10. MGR Magan – 4th November 2021

Centered on a father-son relationship, the story focuses on a group of villagers who come together to fight against a man who tries to destroy a mountain in their village.

11. Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham – 12th November 2021

The film revolves around a single day in ‘Hill Top’ - the once-grand, now-drab hotel in downtown Ernakulam, where a constantly bickering married couple, Pavithran and Haripriya, checks in for a jolly stay.

12. Enemy – 4th November 2021

Enemy is an upcoming Tamil movie directed by Anand Shankar, and will feature Vishal and Arya as lead characters.

13. Ellam Sheriyakum – 19th November 2021

Ellam Sheriyakum is a Malayalam drama, helmed by Jibu Jacob. The movie stars Asif Ali & Rejisha Vijayan in the lead roles, depicting story of an inter-faith couple, who elope and get married.

14. Ye mard Bechara - 19th November 2021

The movie revolves around breaking stereotypes related to manhood. What defines a man?

15. Paani Ch Madhaani - 5th November 2021

The movie is about a singer and his group who focus on shortcuts to gain success. In frustration, the group buys a lottery ticket and to their luck, they actually win it - then, unfortunately, misplace it. They all start searching the streets of London for the missing ticket, finally to learn the lesson that hard work pays and the easy shortcuts do not.