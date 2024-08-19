Soori’s next to be helmed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj of ‘Vilangu’ fame

Actor Soori, whose Kottukkaaliis all set to release this week, will next star in a film directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj (of Vilangu fame), the makers announced on Monday (August 19).

Details regarding the film’s plot, cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

The film, which marks Soori’s fifth outing as a hero (including the two Viduthalai films), will be produced by Kumar Karupannan of Lark Studios, the banner that backed the actor’s recent release, Garudan.

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Soori is awaiting the release of Kottukkaali. The film, which premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival followed by a screening at the Transilvania International Film Festival, is releasing this week, on August 23. Co-starring Anna Ben, the film is Pebbles-maker PS Vinothraj’s sophomore directorial.

Prashanth made his directorial debut with the 2017 GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Bruce Lee. However, it was the 2022 ZEE5 investigative thriller series, Vilangu, headlined by Vemal, that turned out to be a breakout title for Prashanth.

