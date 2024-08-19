GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Soori’s next to be helmed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj of ‘Vilangu’ fame

The film will be produced by Kumar Karupannan of Lark Studios, the banner that backed the actor’s recent release, ‘Garudan’

Published - August 19, 2024 03:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prashanth Pandiyaraj, Soori, and Kumar Karupannan of Lark Studios

Prashanth Pandiyaraj, Soori, and Kumar Karupannan of Lark Studios | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Soori, whose Kottukkaaliis all set to release this week, will next star in a film directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj (of Vilangu fame), the makers announced on Monday (August 19).

Details regarding the film’s plot, cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Soori interview on ‘Garudan’: I stopped getting comedy roles after ‘Viduthalai’

The film, which marks Soori’s fifth outing as a hero (including the two Viduthalai films), will be produced by Kumar Karupannan of Lark Studios, the banner that backed the actor’s recent release, Garudan.

Soori on ‘Viduthalai’, the story behind its making, and his takeaway from a 25-year journey

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Soori is awaiting the release of Kottukkaali. The film, which premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival followed by a screening at the Transilvania International Film Festival, is releasing this week, on August 23. Co-starring Anna Ben, the film is Pebbles-maker PS Vinothraj’s sophomore directorial.

Prashanth made his directorial debut with the 2017 GV Prakash Kumar-starrer Bruce Lee. However, it was the 2022 ZEE5 investigative thriller series, Vilangu, headlined by Vemal, that turned out to be a breakout title for Prashanth.

Tamil cinema’s biggest surprises of 2022: From ‘Love Today’ to ‘Vilangu’

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.