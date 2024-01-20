Soori’s film with Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan titled ‘Garudan’

January 20, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

We had previously reported that actors Soori, Sasikumar, and Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan are teaming up for a new film helmed by director RS Durai Senthilkumar of Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi fame. It’s now known that the film is titled Garudan.

The film’s announcement was made by the makers with a title glimpse video featuring the three actors.

Written by director Vetrimaaran, Garudan also stars Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Roshini Haripriyan, Samuthrakani, Mime Gopi, RV Udayakumar, Vadivukarasi, Dushyanth, Motta Rajendran, Brigida.

Arthur A Wilson is handling the film’s cinematography while Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music. Love Today-fame Pradeep E Ragav is handling the editing of the Garudan which is produced by K Kumar. Watch the title glimpse here:

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.