Soori, Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan to star in Durai Senthilkumar’s next

September 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Tentatively titled ‘Karudan’, the film has a story written by filmmaker Vetri Maaran

The Hindu Bureau

Cast and crew of ‘Karudan’ at the pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Soori, Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan are all set to star in a new film helmed by director RS Durai Senthilkumar (Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai, Kodi). The film was launched today with a pooja ceremony in Kumbakonam.

Tentatively titled Karudan, the film has a story written by filmmaker Vetri Maaran. With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Sshivada, Revathy Sarma, Rajendran, and Mime Gopi among others.

Details regarding the plot of the film remain unknown. Karudan will have cinematography by Arthur Wilson and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Lark Studios and Grass Root Film Company are producing the film.

Sasikumar, last seen in Ayothi, has Pagaivanuku Arulvai, Naa Naa, Nandhan, and his upcoming directorial venture coming up. Soori, last seen in Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai: Part 1, has Kottukkaali and Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai coming up. Karudan is Unni Mukundan’s third Tamil venture after 2011’s Seedanand 2018’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual Bhaagamathie.

