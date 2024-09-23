Soori, Anna Ben starrer ‘Kottukkaali’ clinches Grand Prix Award at Amur Autumn International Film Festival

Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben, has won the Grand Prix Award at the 22nd Amur Autumn International Film Festival in Russia. The Tamil film is directed by PS Vinothraj.

Produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, the movie hit the screens on August 23, 2024. Sivakarthikeyan took to social media to announce the film’s victory. “We are happy for this amazing honour on an international platform,” Sivakarthikeyan wrote on X.

Our film #Kottukkaali has won the 'GRAND PRIX AWARD' at the 22nd Amur Autumn International Film Festival in Russia! We are happy for this amazing honor on an international platform.@sooriofficial@PsVinothraj@AnnaBenofficial@KalaiArasu_@SKProdOffl@sakthidreamer… pic.twitter.com/LIyF1VQl7D — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) September 23, 2024

In Kottukkaali, enraged that a girl is in love with a boy from an oppressed caste, her fiancé and family plan on taking her to a shaman to make her undergo a regressive ritual which they hope will “break the spell”. The film received rave reviews at the Berlin International Film Festival and Transilvania Film Festival.

Kottukkaali is Vinothraj’s sophomore movie after his highly-acclaimed debut Koozhangal(Pebbles). Meanwhile, Soori is awaiting the release of Viduthalai 2. Directed by Vetrimaaran and also starring Vijay Sethupathi, the film will release on December 20, 2024.