GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Soori, Anna Ben starrer ‘Kottukkaali’ clinches Grand Prix Award at Amur Autumn International Film Festival

Director by PS Vinothraj and produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, the Tamil movie hit the screens on August 23, 2024

Published - September 23, 2024 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anna Ben in ‘Kottukkaali’.

Anna Ben in ‘Kottukkaali’. | Photo Credit: Sivakarthikeyan Productions/YouTube

Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben, has won the Grand Prix Award at the 22nd Amur Autumn International Film Festival in Russia. The Tamil film is directed by PS Vinothraj.

‘Kottukkaali’ movie review: Anna Ben, Soori bring PS Vinothraj’s meticulously-crafted vision to life

Produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, the movie hit the screens on August 23, 2024. Sivakarthikeyan took to social media to announce the film’s victory. “We are happy for this amazing honour on an international platform,” Sivakarthikeyan wrote on X.

In Kottukkaali, enraged that a girl is in love with a boy from an oppressed caste, her fiancé and family plan on taking her to a shaman to make her undergo a regressive ritual which they hope will “break the spell”. The film received rave reviews at the Berlin International Film Festival and Transilvania Film Festival.

ALSO READ:Anna Ben on ‘Kottukkaali’, transcending boundaries and making dream debuts in Tamil and Telugu

Kottukkaali is Vinothraj’s sophomore movie after his highly-acclaimed debut Koozhangal(Pebbles). Meanwhile, Soori is awaiting the release of Viduthalai 2. Directed by Vetrimaaran and also starring Vijay Sethupathi, the film will release on December 20, 2024.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.