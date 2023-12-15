ADVERTISEMENT

Soori and Anna Ben’s ‘Kottukkaali’ to be the first Tamil film to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

December 15, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan, the film is directed by ‘Koozhangal’ fame PS Vinothraj

The Hindu Bureau

Anna Ben and Soori from ‘Kottukkaali’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that filmmaker PS Vinothraj, whose directorial debut Koozhangal was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards, is next helming a film titled Kottukkaali.

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan and starring Soori and Anna Ben in the lead, the film’s production was wrapped up earlier this year. It’s now known that the film will have its world premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival after being selected in the World Cinema section.

Sivakarthikeyan took to X to share the news.

The actor is producing the film in association with The Little Wave Productions. With B Sakthivel handling the cinematography of Kottukkaali, Ganesh Siva is in charge of the film’s editing. Suren G and S Alagia Koothan are the film’s sound designers.

More details on the film’s premiere and subsequent theatrical release is expected soon.

