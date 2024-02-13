ADVERTISEMENT

‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake titled ‘Sarfira’, gets release date

February 13, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in the film directed by Sudha Kongara, who had helmed the Tamil original

PTI

Akshay Kumar in ‘Sarfira’. | Photo Credit: akshaykumar/Instagram

Superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru has been titled Sarfira, the makers announced on Tuesday. The movie, which is set to release in theatres on July 12, is directed by Sudha Kongara.

Sudha had helmed the Suriya-starrer Tamil hit that won five National Film Awards, including best feature film and best actor. The film was inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath.

Akshay shared the news on his official Instagram page along with a teaser video. According to the makers, Sarfira is a uniquely Indian story of "grit, determination and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics".

It also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The film is written by Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani. It is produced by Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, South superstars Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment, and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam or “Maara” (played by Suriya), who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world’s most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power.

