‘Sookshmadarshini’ trailer: Basil Joseph, Nazriya Nazim starrer promises a blend of thrills and laughs

The makers of Sookshmadarshini released the film’s trailer. Starring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim, the movie is directed by MC Jithin. This is Jithin’s directorial debut.

The trailer shows Nazriya and Basil playing neighbours. “How well do you know your neighbours,” says the trailer as we see Nazriya’s character watching all the mysterious activities of the character played by Basil.

Sookshmadarshini seems to promise a blend of thrills and laughs. Other actors in the movie are Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan and Kottayam Ramesh.

The film marks the return of Nazriya into Malayalam cinema after Trance (2020), starring husband and actor Fahadh Faasil. Nazriya was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki (2022), starring Nani and directed by Vivek Athreya.

Sookshmadarshini is produced by Sameer Tahir, Shyju Khalid and AV Anoop under the banner Happy Hours Entertainment and AVA Productions. Christo Xavier is the music composer while Chaman Chakko is the editor. Sharan Velayudhan is the cinematographer.

