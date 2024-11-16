 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sookshmadarshini’ trailer: Basil Joseph, Nazriya Nazim starrer promises a blend of thrills and laughs

‘Sookshmadarshini’ marks the return of Nazriya Nazim to Malayalam cinema after ‘Trance’ in 2020

Published - November 16, 2024 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nazriya Nazim in ‘Sookshmadarshini’.

Nazriya Nazim in ‘Sookshmadarshini’. | Photo Credit: Think Music Entertainment/YouTube

The makers of Sookshmadarshini released the film’s trailer. Starring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim, the movie is directed by MC Jithin. This is Jithin’s directorial debut.

Bazil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim’s ‘Sookshmadarshini’ gets a release date

The trailer shows Nazriya and Basil playing neighbours. “How well do you know your neighbours,” says the trailer as we see Nazriya’s character watching all the mysterious activities of the character played by Basil.

Sookshmadarshini seems to promise a blend of thrills and laughs. Other actors in the movie are Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan and Kottayam Ramesh.

The film marks the return of Nazriya into Malayalam cinema after Trance (2020), starring husband and actor Fahadh Faasil. Nazriya was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki (2022), starring Nani and directed by Vivek Athreya.

ALSO READ:‘Ponman’: First look of Basil Joseph-Jothish Shankar’s film out

Sookshmadarshini is produced by Sameer Tahir, Shyju Khalid and AV Anoop under the banner Happy Hours Entertainment and AVA Productions. Christo Xavier is the music composer while Chaman Chakko is the editor. Sharan Velayudhan is the cinematographer.

Published - November 16, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.