Sookshmadarshini: Nazriya Nazim’s comeback Malayalam film, also starring Basil Thomas, goes on floors

Updated - May 29, 2024 04:41 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 04:38 pm IST

Directed by MC Jithin, ‘Sookshmadarshini’ is produced by cinematographers Shyju Khalid and Sameer Tahir along with AV Anoop

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of ‘Sookshmadarshini’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first-look poster of Sookshmadarshini, directed by MC Jithin and starring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Naseem, has been released. The film is produced by Sameer Tahir, Shyju Khalid and AV Anoop under the banners Happy Hours Entertainment and AVA Productions.

Nazriya Nazim on playing Esther in 'Trance': 'She's a smoker and an alcoholic; these were concerns as I didn't want to look like a novice'

The film’s story is written by MC Jithin and Athul Ramachandran, and the screenplay is by Jithin, Athul and Libin TB. Christo Xavier composes the music for the film.

The film marks Nazriya’s returns to Malayalam as a female lead after a hiatus. Her last Malayalam film was Trance, starring actor and husband Fahadh Faasil and directed by Anwar Rasheed. Her previous outing as a lead actor was Ante Sundaraniki, the Telugu comedy drama starring Nani and directed by Vivek Athreya.

Sookshmadarshini also stars Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Merin Philip, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Kottayam Ramesh, Gopan Mangat, Manohari Joy, Rini Udayakumar, Jaya Kurup, Muskaan Bisaria, Aparna Ram, Abhiram Poduval, Binny Rinky, Nandan Unni, Naushad Ali, Athira Rajeev, Mirza Fathia and others.

Sharan Velayudhan is the cinematographer while Chaman Chacko has been roped in as the editor. Vishnu Govind will do the sound design while Vinod Raveendran will handle art direction.

