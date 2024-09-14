‘Sookshmadarshini’: Makers release motion poster of Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph film

The makers of Sookshmadarshini have released film’s motion poster. The Malayalam stars Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph in lead roles.

Sookshmadarshini, which marks the return of Nazriya to Malayalam cinema after Trance (2020), is directed by MC Jithin. The film is bankrolled by Sameer Tahir, Shaiju Khalid and AV Anoop under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainment and AVA Productions.

The motion poster reveals Basil Joseph’s character catching an animal. Nazriya is seen observing Basil’s actions through a magnifying glass. Jithin has written the story while Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB have written the movie’s screenplay. Sookshmadarshini, shrouded with mystery so far, hints at a fun drama.

Christo Xavier is the music composer of the movie. Sharan Velayudhan Nair is the cinematographer while Chaman Chacko is the editor.

Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Kottayam Ramesh, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Merin Philip, Manohari Joy, Hezzah Mehak, Gopan Mangat, Jaya Kurup, Rini Udayakumar, James, Noushad Ali, Aparna Ram, Saraswathi Menon and Abhiram Radhakrishnan are the other actors in the movie. The shooting for Sookshmadarshini was wrapped up in August 2024.

