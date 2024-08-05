GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Sookshmadarshini’: It’s a wrap for Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph film

Co-written and directed by MC Jithin, ‘Sookshmadarshini’ marks the return of Nazriya to Malayalam cinema after four years

Published - August 05, 2024 04:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph on the sets of ‘Sookshmadarshini’.

Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph on the sets of ‘Sookshmadarshini’. | Photo Credit: shyju.khalid/Instagram

The shooting for Sookshmadarshini has been wrapped up. The Malayalam film stars Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim.

The makers released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video to announce the development. The movie is directed by MC Jithin. Sookshmadarshini marks the return of Nazriya to Malayalam cinema after four years.

‘Sookshmadarshini’: Nazriya Nazim’s comeback Malayalam film, also starring Basil Joseph, goes on floors

Deepak Parambol, Siddharth Bharathan, Merin Philp, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, and Kottayam Ramesh are the other actors in the movie. Sookshmadarshini is co-written by Jithin, Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB.

Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid and AV Anoop have produced the film under the banners Happy Hours Entertainment and AVA Productions. Sharan Velayudhan is the cinematographer while Christo Xavier is the music composer. Chaman Chacko is the editor.

ALSO READ:‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ movie review: Prithviraj and Basil Joseph’s humorous bromance loses steam halfway through

Basil Joseph was last seen in the comedy drama Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. His upcoming films are Ajayante Randam Moshanam, also starring Tovino Thomas and Nunakuzhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph. Nazriya was last seen in Ante Sundaraniki, starring Nani and directed by Vivek Athreya.

