SonyLIV sets premiere date for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Faadu’

Produced by StudioNext, the Hindi web series stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher

November 23, 2022 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

PTI
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on the sets of ‘Faadu’

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's debut web series "Faadu - A Love Story" will debut on SonyLIV on December 9, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Produced by StudioNext, the Hindi web series stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher.

"Faadu" features Gulati as Abhay, an angry poet and dreamer who aspires to reach his goals faster than time. Kher plays the role of Manjiri, a poetess who has a different philosophy about life.

"In an age where everyone is running behind their ambitious self, will Abhay choose love and simplicity or money and complexity? 'Faadu' answers this very quest of human nature - 'It does not matter where you are born. Your destiny lies in your hands.’ But what if destiny goes completely wrong and you want to go back to where you started?" read the official synopsis of the show.

Gulati, known for films such as "Thappad", "Dobaaraa" and "Goodbye", said the series turned out to be a life-changing experience for him.

"Some characters you play in life change you not just as an actor but as a person. My character Abhay is raw and ambitious who is trying to write his own fate while going through emotional turmoil. Abhay has changed me, 'Faadu' has changed me," the actor said in a statement.

"Faadu" is written by Saumya Joshi and has Santhosh Narayanan's music.

