SonyLIV, Applause announce two new shows; ‘Scam’ and ‘Tanaav’ set to return

April 27, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, ‘Scam 2003’ will focus on the story of the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi

PTI

A still from ‘Scam 1992’

SonyLIV and Applause Entertainment on Thursday unveiled their upcoming slate for 2023, including two new series as well as the return of popular shows such as Scam, Tanaav, Avrodh, and Undekhi.

The two new shows are Kafas, a social drama directed by Sahil Sangha, and the suspense thriller 36 Days, a press release stated.

Kafas features Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh and Vivan Bhatena, while Vishal Furia-directed 36 Days stars Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faisal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai in pivotal roles. The project line-up also includes the second instalments of Tanaav and ScamScam 2003: The Telgi Story  and season three of Undekhi and Avrodh.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, Scam 2003 will focus on the story of the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce our upcoming slate for 2023 at Applause Entertainment with SonyLIV. This highly anticipated line-up promises to be a diverse and captivating mix of new shows and returning favourites.” “We are elated to continue our journey alongside our valued partner, SonyLIV, in our shared mission to captivate and entertain audiences through the power of storytelling. Stay tuned for an unforgettable year of entertainment,” said Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, in a statement.

“Our long-running partnership with Applause Entertainment reflects our shared commitment to offer the best entertainment experience to our viewers. With an exceptional slate of shows, we are excited to continue bringing impactful stories to the forefront. We look forward to delivering unparalleled entertainment in 2023 and beyond,” added Danish Khan, EVP & Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony LIV & StudioNext at Sony Pictures Networks India, (Indicative).

