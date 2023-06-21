ADVERTISEMENT

SonyLIV announces premiere date of Sharman Joshi-Mona Singh starrer 'Kafas'

June 21, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

‘Kafas’, billed as a social drama, is directed by Sahil Sangha and will stream on SonyLIV from June 23

PTI

Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh in ‘Kafas’ | Photo Credit: SonyLIV/YouTube

Kafas, a series starring Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi, will start streaming on SonyLIV from June 23. Billed as a social drama, the show is directed by Sahil Sangha and presented by Applause Entertainment.

Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi have previously starred in the 2009 hit coming-of-age comedy-drama 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. While Mona Singh was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, Sharman Joshi's recent appearance was in Music School, a Hindi-Telugu bilingual movie.

Kafas also features Vivan Bhathena, Mikail Gandhi, Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, Zarina Wahab, Mona Vasu, Mukesh Chhabra and Preeti Jhangiani in pivotal roles.

