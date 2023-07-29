ADVERTISEMENT

Sony set release dates of ‘Venom 3’, Bad Boys 4’

July 29, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Sony Pictures have also pushed the release ‘Kraven the Hunter’ and the ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel to 2024

A still from ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has fixed the release date for its third Venom film. The film is set to hit the screens on July 12, 2024. Tom Hardy’s previous two comic book tentpoles, Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, had released early October. Venom 3 will come out in between Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King (July 5) and Universal’s Twisters (July 19).

Sony has also decided on the release date of the fourth Bad Boys film. The movie, which reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will open on June 14, 2024. The film is a sequel to Bad Boys for Life. The untitled action film will be up against Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

Sony has pushed the release of Kraven the Hunter and the Ghostbusters sequel to 2024. It has also removed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse from the calendar.

