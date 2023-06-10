ADVERTISEMENT

Sony responds to sound mixing issues in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’; sends updated version to theatres 

June 10, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson

The Hindu Bureau

This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is having a dream run across the world, has had sound-mixing issues that were reported by fans. Reacting to it, Sony Pictures has now sent an updated version of the film to movie theatres.

While the issue was isolated to a few theatres, according to an article in Variety, all the prints have been updated. The complaints were mostly in the introductory scene of Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Woman character, Gwen Stacy in which the audio levels were apparently low.

The latest film is the sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Shameik Moore voices Miles, starring alongside Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac.

