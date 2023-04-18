Sony LIV’s original Malayalam show ‘Jai Mahendran’ goes on floors

April 18, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

Jai Mahendran, an original political drama series from Sony LIV, went on floors on Tuesday. The show marks the streaming platform’s first Malayalam original content.

National and State Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair writes, produces, and showruns the series that is directed by Srikanth Mohan.

According to a press release from Sony LIV, the show focuses on the life of Mahendran, a manipulative officer who believes in getting things done through powerplay and by use of his influence within the system. “However, his freedom within the office comes to a halt and his ideologies get challenged, as he becomes the victim of the same powerplay. In an attempt to safeguard his job and restore his reputation, he plans to sabotage an entire system to his advantage. Will Mahendran succeed in pulling off his master plan?” reads the description.

“Our goal is to provide a balanced portrayal of the life of an officer from various viewpoints. The system can be exceedingly complicated with various regulations and powerplay at different levels. Through Jai Mahendran, we aspire to illuminate a topic that is both relatable and entertaining for the audience,” said Rahul Riji Nair in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jai Mahendran features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Saiju Kurup, Suhasini, Miya, Suresh Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva and the creator Rahul Riji Nair himself in pivotal roles.

Saugata Mukherjee, Head of Content – Sony LIV, in a statement, said that the joy of creating for India is that “it allows us to make shows in different Indian languages with a diverse set of storytellers.”

“Each language helps us bridge cultures, understand different perspectives and build meaningful connections. With Jai Mahendran we continue our mission to diversify our content library. It also allows us to celebrate different cultures and unique voices. We are delighted that our journey with Malayalam Originals has begun and we hope we can keep telling inspiring stories,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT