ADVERTISEMENT

Sony LIV announces the release date of ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ on its third anniversary

June 18, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

The new season is a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed first part ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’

The Hindu Bureau

Hansal Mehta | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

As Sony LIV 2.0 celebrated its three-year anniversary on June 18, 2023, the company announced that Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will start streaming on the platform on September 2, 2023.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, Scam 2003 will focus on the story of the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi.

ALSO READ
‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ review: A gripping saga, shot artfully

The upcoming series will capture the life of Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country. It is estimated that the scam value was allegedly around ₹20,000 crores.

Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his work in Marathi films like Natsamrat and Hutatma, has developed the story.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is being produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT.

Shooting on the series began in April, 2023.

Mehta recently directed the character drama series Scoop for Netflix.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US