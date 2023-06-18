Sony LIV announces the release date of ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ on its third anniversary

June 18, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

As Sony LIV 2.0 celebrated its three-year anniversary on June 18, 2023, the company announced that Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will start streaming on the platform on September 2, 2023.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, Scam 2003 will focus on the story of the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi.

The upcoming series will capture the life of Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country. It is estimated that the scam value was allegedly around ₹20,000 crores.

Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his work in Marathi films like Natsamrat and Hutatma, has developed the story.

The show is being produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT.

Shooting on the series began in April, 2023.

Mehta recently directed the character drama series Scoop for Netflix.