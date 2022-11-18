Sony, Amazon Studios to develop shows on Marvel characters, starting with 'Silk: Spider Society'

November 18, 2022 01:24 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

‘Silk: Spider Society’ will focus on the Korean American superhero Cindy Moon, who in the Marvel comics develops superpowers after she’s bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker

PTI

Cindy Moon as Silk in the comics 

Hollywood studio Sony is taking its roster of Marvel superheroes to Amazon for the small screen treatment.

The studio, which has the rights to more than 900 Marvel characters, on Thursday announced a deal with Amazon Studios to develop a "suite of live-action television series", reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The projects will air in the US on MGM+ and stream globally on Amazon's Prime Video platform.

The first series from the deal is the live-action show "Silk: Spider Society", created by "The Walking Dead" showrunner Angela Kang.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Silk: Spider Society" will focus on the Korean American superhero Cindy Moon, who in the Marvel comics develops superpowers after she's bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker.

The story will follow Cindy as she "escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk".

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
  4. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi

The show is developed by Kang in collaboration with Amy Pascal and filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who produced Sony's blockbuster movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".

"Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US