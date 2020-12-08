Sonu Sood on hosting ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’

08 December 2020 14:10 IST

Sonu Sood talks about hosting a new documentary, ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’, and how he manages to balance his film career with social work

Sonu Sood is not an unfamiliar name in the film industry. As an actor, he has gained fame and success in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi and even Mandarin films. Now as a humanitarian, he has garnered love and respect from scores of people across the country. From providing transport to migrant labourers to helping them with financial assistance, Sonu has kept himself busy during the lockdown.

He is also co-host of a three-part documentary, Bharat Ke Mahaveer, that showcases stories of 12 people who have helped their communities during the pandemic. Hosted by Sonu Sood and Dia Mirza, the documentary gave Sonu the opportunity to discuss with the mahaveers (brave men and women) how they helped their communities in these testing times. “If you desire to do something good for the society, nothing can stop you. It was quite a learning experience for me as well,” says Sonu over phone.

With the launch of his job portal, Pravasi Rojgar, he has changed the lives of countless people for the better. “They [migrant workers] have never had their own identity”, says the actor-turned-humanitarian, while discussing the migrant crisis during the pandemic.

The actor says he has realised how to use social media platforms wisely to help him connect with people in dire situations. Using the platform to reach out to people who otherwise won’t be able to get in touch with him, he is connected with over 2 lakh people resolving issues related to jobs, transportation and surgeries, adds Sonu. Going forward, the portal will upskill the candidates and train them to secure the job they wish to have.

The actor says that balancing his film career with social work has been challenging but a blessed experience. “People gather around the set when I am filming and tell me their problems, I help them between shots,” says Sonu.

Recently, during a shoot with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, the two actors joked about how fight scenes felt wrong because of Sonu’s off-screen persona — of a good samaritan. He recalls one such shoot where the director re-shot many scenes to invert his on-screen perception of a villain, to avoid backlash from the actor’s followers.

Bharat Ke Mahaveer airs every Saturday and Sunday on Discovery Channel and is available on Discovery Plus.