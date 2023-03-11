HamberMenu
Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Fateh’ starts filming in Punjab

The film, directed by Vaibhav Mishra, is backdropped on the world of cybercrime

March 11, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Sood with the clapper of ‘Fateh’

Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Sood with the clapper of ‘Fateh’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Sonu Sood has started filming his upcoming action thriller Fateh in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is backdropped on the world of cybercrime.

Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez as leads.

Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez have participated in various workshops and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming. 

“The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown,” says Sood, who also turns writer with the film.

On starting the first schedule of Fateh, Jacqueline Fernandez shares, “Ever since the first reading of the script, I had decided that I want to be a part of this. Now, as we start shooting for Fateh, I am excited for us to bring forth a story that people will really enjoy.” 

Fateh also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in key roles. 

