Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt most tweeted-about Bollywood stars in 2021

Alia Bhatt and Sonu Sood

09 December 2021 12:00 IST

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Siddharth Shukla also part of the list

Twitter has released their annual date on most tweeted-about Bollywood personalities of the year.

Sonu Sood, who emerged as a hero during the COVID-19 crisis, and Alia Bhatt occupy top place, while TV personality and Bigg Boss star Siddharth Shukla was also in the news for his unfortunate sudden demise.

Most Tweeted-about Bollywood Actors (Male)

Sonu Sood Akshay Kumar Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Sonu Sood won praise for his humanity and kindness in the midst of the pandemic. The actor’s contribution to COVID relief in India inspired millions across the country, with people showering him with gratitude. People also connected on Twitter to talk about the exciting slate of released and upcoming movies this year.

Akshay Kumar’s #Sooryavanshi, #BellBottom, among other films, drove conversations and Salman Khan’s Diwali release #Antim, which broke box office records, also kept Twitter timelines lit up. People tweeted about Shah Rukh Khan as he battled turmoils in his personal life, while Amitabh Bachchan continued to amuse fans with his witty takes and tweets that inspired conversations across the year.

Most Tweeted-about Bollywood Actors (Female)

Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra Disha Patani Deepika Padukone Anushka Sharma

Alia Bhatt dominated conversations thanks to an exciting line-up of movies from #Brahmastra and #RRR to #GangubaiKathiawadi; the actor’s fans are excited about what she’s got in store for them. Alongside Alia, Priyanka Chopra’s fans were also talking about her upcoming movie #JeeLeZara. Priyanka’s interview with Oprah Winfrey and other professional developments kept people talking about the desi girl.

Priyanka, as well as Disha Patani also stirred conversations for their fashion choices. Disha received fans’ vote of approval for her movie #Radhe which was released earlier this year. As Deepika Padukone completed 14 years in the film industry, fans celebrated with conversations using #14YearsofDeepikaPadukone. Fans also cheered for Anushka Sharma as she welcomed motherhood and gave birth to a daughter.

Most Tweeted-about Bigg Boss personalities:

Siddharth Shukla Rubina Dilaik Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Rahul Vaidya Jasmin Bhasin

The untimely passing away of Siddharth Shukla, a #BiggBoss favourite was met with disbelief. His fans tweeted their shock and sorrow, paid their tributes and showed support for the actor’s grieving family and friends. Fans also tweeted their support for Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who shared a special bond with Siddharth. People also sent out appreciative Tweets about her music video #TuYaheenHai, which was a tribute to the late actor. Rubina Dilaik also found love on Twitter throughout season 14, especially as she lifted the winner’s trophy. Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Jasmin Bhasin continued to spark conversations on Twitter post their #BiggBoss14 journey.