‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie review: A (super) fast, fun and jolly road trip

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’: A jolly road trip with bonding, friendship, adventure and quips

29 February 2020 13:39 IST

A spectacular return to form by Jim Carrey propels this family-friendly action adventure to greater heights

Jim Carrey is back! As mad scientist, Dr Robotnik, with an IQ of 300 and a triple PhD, he is a hoot with the funniest lines. Sample this: “Stand at the edge of your personal abyss!” is priceless. He brings an irresistible energy to this already fun film. Based on a video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog has enough Easter eggs for the dedicated fan and enough zing for Sonic newbies.

The laughs start with Paramount’s logo, where instead of the stars there are the rings Sonic uses for interplanetary travel. Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is a blue hedgehog who can move super-fast. When he is attacked in his home planet, his guardian, a wise owl gives him a bag of golden rings and sends him to earth. Sonic hides in Green Hills, Montana living vicariously through the sheriff, Wachowski (James Marsden), who he calls the Donut Lord because he “talks to donuts and then eats them if they get out of line.”

When Sonic causes the power grid to trip, the US defence hires Dr Robotnik to find the cause, which he does because he is “the top banana in a world full of hungry little monkeys.” What follows is a jolly road trip with bonding, friendship, adventure and quips.

Advertising

Advertising

The release of the film was pushed back to redesign Sonic after test audience hated the initial design. Whatever damage control was done seems to have been done right as the film and its title character have a charming, bubbly, look and feel with Sonic seamlessly seguing with the live action. We sure have come a long way from Who Framed Roger Rabbit.